University of Sialkot observe Defence, Kashmir Day

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Hundreds of students of the University of Sialkot and its academic staff here on Friday marched towards the Sucheetgarh Zero Point along the Sialkot Working Boundary to mark Defence Day and Kashmir Solidarity day.

Executive Director Rehan Younas, Chairman Faisal Manzur, Registrar University of Sialkot Dr Zahur A.

Sheikh jointly led the march. They participants expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people in landlocked Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They also paid homage to the Shuhada and Ghzais of 1965 Indo-Pak war.

The students gave a very strong message to the neighboring Indian, while hoisting the national flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).