UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Sialkot Observe Defence, Kashmir Day

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 09:24 PM

University of Sialkot observe Defence, Kashmir Day

Hundreds of students of the University of Sialkot and its academic staff here on Friday marched towards the Sucheetgarh Zero Point along the Sialkot Working Boundary to mark Defence Day and Kashmir Solidarity day

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Hundreds of students of the University of Sialkot and its academic staff here on Friday marched towards the Sucheetgarh Zero Point along the Sialkot Working Boundary to mark Defence Day and Kashmir Solidarity day.

Executive Director Rehan Younas, Chairman Faisal Manzur, Registrar University of Sialkot Dr Zahur A.

Sheikh jointly led the march. They participants expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people in landlocked Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They also paid homage to the Shuhada and Ghzais of 1965 Indo-Pak war.

The students gave a very strong message to the neighboring Indian, while hoisting the national flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Related Topics

Pakistan India Jammu Sialkot Azad Jammu And Kashmir March Defence Day

Recent Stories

US Limits Family Remittances to Cuba to Squeeze Go ..

2 minutes ago

11 accused given in FIA custody in illegal kidney ..

2 minutes ago

PHF condoles death of former Secretary, women wing ..

2 minutes ago

104 power pilferers held in Multan

2 minutes ago

PAF eagles wrote history of bravery in 1965 war: C ..

6 minutes ago

US Fighter Jet Unintentionally Fires White Phospho ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.