University of Sialkot officials meet Ethiopian ambassador

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :University of Sialkot (USKT) board of Governors Chairman Faisal Manzoor and Executive Director Muhammad Rehan Younas met Ethiopian Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula in Islamabad and discussed collaboration and knowledge transfer among the university students of the two countries.

According to a press release issued by the USKT here on Sunday, the two sides discussed a plan to pursue educational and development goals together.

The ambassador told the visiting delegation that after decades of war, his country had gone through a constructive rehabilitation process.

"Now Ethiopia is among the world's fastest growing economies; people are building Ethiopian dream while inspiring other African counterparts for progress, development and leadership."The ambassador encouraged the USKT leadership to join energies for mutual growth and long lasting development.

The Sialkot University Board of Governors chairman and the executive director explored ancient connection with Jemal Bekar Abdula.