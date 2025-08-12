University Of Sialkot (USKT) Hosts SEE Pakistan 2025
Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 09:18 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The University of Sialkot (USKT) co-hosted the SEE Pakistan 2025 alongside leading institutions, bringing together innovation, creativity and opportunities for young entrepreneurs under the banner of Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP).
USKT students presented projects such as Brain Wave Mobility (technology to help mobility using brain signals), Fair Select (a smart interview application), and Fruit Whisper (classification of fruits using deep learning algorithms). There was also display of fashion projects.
The Vice Chancellor USKT Prof. (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rehman was also honoured with a souvenir in recognition of his valuable services.
The co-hosts, including Prof. Sumaira Rehman (Rector Superior University), Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed (Former Chairman HEC), Awais Raoof (President APSUP–Punjab Chapter) and Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmed Khan (Chairperson PHEC) shared their valuable insights and visited the various stalls setup by students from different universities.
From talks and engaging panel discussions to startup showcases and creative displays, SEE Pakistan 2025 proved to be a celebration of talent and entrepreneurship.
USKT’s co-hosting role reflects its strong commitment to equipping students with the skills, vision and confidence to shape a brighter future.
