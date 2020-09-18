University of Sindh 2nd semester LLB (Hons) exams to start from Sept 29

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Controller of Examinations (Semester) University of Sindh Jamshoro Friday informed that 2nd semester of LLB (Hons) five-year Programme would be conducted in all affiliated public and private colleges from September 29

The students of Part-I to Part-V of the programme would appear in the examinations under strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the government, he informed and added that directives had been issued to management of affiliated public and private colleges to ensure required precautionary measures for safety of students against COVID-19.