UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Sindh 2nd Semester LLB (Hons) Exams To Start From Sept 29

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 06:57 PM

University of Sindh 2nd semester LLB (Hons) exams to start from Sept 29

The Controller of Examinations (Semester) University of Sindh Jamshoro Friday informed that 2nd semester of LLB (Hons) five-year Programme would be conducted in all affiliated public and private colleges from September 29

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The Controller of Examinations (Semester) University of Sindh Jamshoro Friday informed that 2nd semester of LLB (Hons) five-year Programme would be conducted in all affiliated public and private colleges from September 29.

The students of Part-I to Part-V of the programme would appear in the examinations under strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the government, he informed and added that directives had been issued to management of affiliated public and private colleges to ensure required precautionary measures for safety of students against COVID-19.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro September All From Government

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges creating critical awareness on a ..

37 minutes ago

Scotland's Sturgeon Warns That Tougher COVID-19 Me ..

4 minutes ago

Russia, Argentina Discuss Energy, Banking, Transpo ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Military: Foreign Spy Planes Became 40% Mo ..

4 minutes ago

53 bakers arrested for selling under-weight roti

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange stays bullish, gains 170 p ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.