University Of Sindh Announces Results Of Pre-entry Test For Admissions To M.phil,phD Programms

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2025 | 11:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The University of Sindh, Jamshoro, has announced the results of the pre-entry test for admissions to M.Phil. PhD programs.

According to the Director of Testing Service Aftab Chandio, the results of the pre-entry test for admission to 37 MPhil and 33 PhD programs in Sindh University, Jamshoro, have been announced.

The Sindh University Testing Center has released the test results on the university's website.

According to the details, a total of 544 candidates submitted forms for admission in 37 departments of MPhil of Sindh University, while a total of 464 candidates filled the test, and 80 candidates remained absent.

Ehsan Ali aspirant for MPhil Physics, 88 out of 100, Abeer Hussain of Computer Science, 84 and Sanul ThEibo of business Administration were the top scorers with 84 marks, while the required score for admission is 50% out of 100.

In M.Phil, 37 candidates from three departments were ahead, of which 32 were in Chemistry, 23 in Physics and 21 candidates in Botany scored 50 or more.

Thus, a total of 181 candidates submitted forms in 33 fields of PhD, out of which 148 candidates tried their luck by giving the entrance test and 33 candidates remained absent.

The cut-off score for admission to Ph.D. has been set by the Higher education Commission, Islamabad, as 60% out of 100.

