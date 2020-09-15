UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Sindh Announces Schedule For College Side M.Sc Practical, Viva-Voce Exams

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 07:07 PM

University of Sindh announces schedule for college side M.Sc practical, Viva-Voce exams

The University of Sindh, Jamshoro has announced the schedule of Practical and Viva-Voce of MSc (Prev) and MSc (Final) college side annual examination-2018.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The University of Sindh, Jamshoro has announced the schedule of Practical and Viva-Voce of MSc (Prev) and MSc (Final) college side annual examination-2018.

According to a notification issued by the Controller Examinations of the university, Practical and Viva-Voce of Chemistry, Botany, Physics, Zoology and Statistics M.

Sc (Prev) will be held on September 18 and 19 at Govt college Kari Mori, Hyderabad.

The Practical and Viva-Voce of Chemistry, Botany, Physics, Zoology and Statistics of MSc (Final) will be held on September 22, 23 and 24 at Govt college Kari Mori, Hyderabad.

The above mentioned examinations will be conducted under following of standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Federal as well as provincial governments with regard to COVID-19, the notification said.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad Jamshoro September Government

Recent Stories

DHA conducts over 6.7 million lab tests conducted ..

10 minutes ago

EAD launches project to rehabilitate local Samar B ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai Culture Chairperson meets with key players i ..

25 minutes ago

ADQ launch of Union71 to introduce faster, more ac ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews progress m ..

40 minutes ago

ERC mobile clinics continue providing medical serv ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.