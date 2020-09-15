University of Sindh announces schedule for college side M.Sc practical, Viva-Voce exams

The University of Sindh, Jamshoro has announced the schedule of Practical and Viva-Voce of MSc (Prev) and MSc (Final) college side annual examination-2018.

According to a notification issued by the Controller Examinations of the university, Practical and Viva-Voce of Chemistry, Botany, Physics, Zoology and Statistics M.

Sc (Prev) will be held on September 18 and 19 at Govt college Kari Mori, Hyderabad.

The Practical and Viva-Voce of Chemistry, Botany, Physics, Zoology and Statistics of MSc (Final) will be held on September 22, 23 and 24 at Govt college Kari Mori, Hyderabad.

The above mentioned examinations will be conducted under following of standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Federal as well as provincial governments with regard to COVID-19, the notification said.