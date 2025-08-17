University of Sindh conducts pre entry test for admissions to MPhil, Phd programms

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The pre-entrance test for admissions to 37 M.Phil and 33 PhD disciplines under the academic year 2025 were conducted today (Sunday) at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro.

A total of 704 candidates participated whereas 528 were aspiring for M.

Phil and 176 for PhD programs.

According to the Public Relations Officer of Sindh University, around 100 MCQ questions were asked in the test in stipulated 100 minutes-time.

