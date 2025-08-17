Open Menu

University Of Sindh Conducts Pre Entry Test For Admissions To MPhil, Phd Programms

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2025 | 02:30 PM

University of Sindh conducts pre entry test for admissions to MPhil, Phd programms

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The pre-entrance test for admissions to 37 M.Phil and 33 PhD disciplines under the academic year 2025 were conducted today (Sunday) at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro.

A total of 704 candidates participated whereas 528 were aspiring for M.

Phil and 176 for PhD programs.

According to the Public Relations Officer of Sindh University, around 100 MCQ questions were asked in the test in stipulated 100 minutes-time.

APP/nsm

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of o ..

Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..

1 hour ago
 12 dead, missing in northern China floods

12 dead, missing in northern China floods

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welc ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welcomes over 4.3 million guests i ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE offers exceptional summer with safe, premium t ..

UAE offers exceptional summer with safe, premium tourism

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2025

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Premier League: City 4-0 Wolves; Tottenham 3-0 Bur ..

Premier League: City 4-0 Wolves; Tottenham 3-0 Burnley

14 hours ago
 Netanyahu 'has become a problem,' says Danish PM a ..

Netanyahu 'has become a problem,' says Danish PM as she calls for Russia-style s ..

14 hours ago
 British Pakistanis celebrate 78th Independence Day ..

British Pakistanis celebrate 78th Independence Day in Luton

15 hours ago
 Legal action initiated against University Town Sch ..

Legal action initiated against University Town Scheme

15 hours ago
 Police conduct 447 combing operations, 42 held

Police conduct 447 combing operations, 42 held

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan