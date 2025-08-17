University Of Sindh Conducts Pre Entry Test For Admissions To MPhil, Phd Programms
Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2025 | 02:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The pre-entrance test for admissions to 37 M.Phil and 33 PhD disciplines under the academic year 2025 were conducted today (Sunday) at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro.
A total of 704 candidates participated whereas 528 were aspiring for M.
Phil and 176 for PhD programs.
According to the Public Relations Officer of Sindh University, around 100 MCQ questions were asked in the test in stipulated 100 minutes-time.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..
12 dead, missing in northern China floods
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welcomes over 4.3 million guests i ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Independence Day
UAE offers exceptional summer with safe, premium tourism
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2025
Premier League: City 4-0 Wolves; Tottenham 3-0 Burnley
Netanyahu 'has become a problem,' says Danish PM as she calls for Russia-style s ..
British Pakistanis celebrate 78th Independence Day in Luton
Legal action initiated against University Town Scheme
Police conduct 447 combing operations, 42 held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
University of Sindh conducts pre entry test for admissions to MPhil, Phd programms2 minutes ago
-
Weather experts appeal to public to take PMD forecasts seriously, stay prepared2 minutes ago
-
Kashmore police rescue two Father-Son abductees from being kidnaping22 minutes ago
-
SSP Shaheed Benazirabad issues special directives for effective operations against outlaws22 minutes ago
-
NDMA spokesperson advises public to avoid unsafe zones32 minutes ago
-
NPC suspends two members over harassment charges42 minutes ago
-
Rise of female flour power: Online home baking empowers women42 minutes ago
-
Firewood sellers in Buner plead for help after devastating cloudburst42 minutes ago
-
Muqam makes urgent appeal for 'National Unity', pledges unwavering federal support to flood-stricken ..42 minutes ago
-
Dengue outbreak in Nawan Shehr Meera claims one life, several critical42 minutes ago
-
Upon PM’s directive, additional relief goods dispatched to flood-affected areas52 minutes ago
-
Need stressed to keep children away from cell phone screens2 hours ago