University of Sindh demonstrate solidarity with Kashmiri people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :In connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, a colossal rally was taken out at Allama I.I. Kazi Campus University of Sindh on Tuesday to demonstrate solidarity to people of Kashmir.

The rally was organized by Shah Latif panel of the varsity's employees, and was led by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat with pro vice chancellors, focal persons, deans, academic and administrative heads, faculty and students marching alongside.

Dr. Burfat, in his address on the occasion, said that essentially, Kashmir situation was the worst example of human rights violations in the world adding that people of Kashmir were being denied their fundamental human rights.

"The people of Pakistan have do and shall always stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren in their judicious struggle for the right of self determination.

Kashmir shall become Pakistan", he said and demanded that the United Nations should exert its influence to bring end to atrocities against innocent masses of Kashmir by the brutal Indian forces.

Dr. Burfat said that just struggle of Kashmiri people merited applause and celebration as it was unprecedented in human annals. "Our Kashmiri brethren shall definitely succeed in their striving as they have a steely resolve and their hearts are filled with love for their land", the Vice Chancellor said.

Former SUEWA president and Head Shah Latif panel of Sindh University employees Ghulam Nabi Bhallai also spoke on the occasion.