University of Sindh extends date for hostels re-allotment fee

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The Provost Boys Hostels University of Sindh (UoS) Jamshoro Tuesday extended the date for hostels rooms re-allotment fee.

According to an announcement, the eligible university students can submit the fee for re-allotment of rooms in the hostels up to August 13.