University Of Sindh Extends Date For Hostels Re-allotment Fee
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 06:23 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The Provost Boys Hostels University of Sindh (UoS) Jamshoro Tuesday extended the date for hostels rooms re-allotment fee.
According to an announcement, the eligible university students can submit the fee for re-allotment of rooms in the hostels up to August 13.