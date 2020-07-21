UrduPoint.com
University Of Sindh Extends Date For Hostels Re-allotment Fee

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 06:23 PM

University of Sindh extends date for hostels re-allotment fee

The Provost Boys Hostels University of Sindh (UoS) Jamshoro Tuesday extended the date for hostels rooms re-allotment fee

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The Provost Boys Hostels University of Sindh (UoS) Jamshoro Tuesday extended the date for hostels rooms re-allotment fee.

According to an announcement, the eligible university students can submit the fee for re-allotment of rooms in the hostels up to August 13.

More Stories From Pakistan

