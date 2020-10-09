University of Sindh finalizes arrangements to conduct on-campus exams from Oct 12

The management of University of Sindh has finalized the arrangements to conduct on-campus examinations from October 12 for the first time after closure of varsity for six months in the wake of COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The management of University of Sindh has finalized the arrangements to conduct on-campus examinations from October 12 for the first time after closure of varsity for six months in the wake of COVID-19.

The Registrar Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto issued a circular asking the students, teachers and other staff to wear face masks at all cost and maintain social distancing during examinations in order to stay safe from the deadly Coronavirus.

He directed the concerned officers to make all arrangements for proper ventilation in the examination halls and ensure seating arrangement with proper distancing so as to implement the SOPs of government in letter and spirit.The Controller of Examinations (Semester) Muhammad Mashooque Siddiqui has informed that the university management has decided to conduct 1st semester examinations of improver and failure students of all disciplines at Allama I.

I. Kazi Campus Jamshoro from October 12, 2020.

The Transport In-Charge Rahmatullah Shar while issuing schedule of plying point buses on various designated roads from Hyderabad has also advised the students to wear face masks in order to stay safe from the deadly Coronavirus.

He suggested the candidates keep their admit cards with them for identification during hopping on the point buses because irrelevant people will not be allowed to travel in the university buses in order to keep the candidates protected from the COVID-19.

As per decision taken by university administration to strictly follow the COVID-19 SOPs he informed that no student will be allowed to travel in point buses if he/ she found putting off the face mask. He said the students would be bound to show their admit slips if they were asked to do so by the bus staff.