University of Sindh gears up preparations to celebrate Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

The preparations to celebrate 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan are on peak at University of Sindh Jamshoro and it's all campuses

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The preparations to celebrate 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan are on peak at University of Sindh Jamshoro and it's all campuses.

The buildings of institutes and departments were being decorated with buntings and flags while arrangements of organizing various events to celebrate the day with zeal, enthusiasm and SOPs were also being finalized.

The Vice Chancellor Prof, Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat termed Independence Day as Eid for all Pakistanis and vowed to celebrate it with traditional enthusiasm.

According to the Registrar, the Independence Day celebrations will begin with a flag hoisting ceremony on national anthem at the main campus of varsity at Jamshoro.