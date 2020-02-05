University of Sindh holds rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

In connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, a rally led by the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat was held on Wednesday in a monumental manner at varsity's main campus Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :In connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, a rally led by the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat was held on Wednesday in a monumental manner at varsity's main campus Jamshoro.

The rally attended by, pro vice chancellors, focal persons, deans, academic and administrative heads, faculty, officers, employees and students. The rally was organized by Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance Counseling Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS) in collaboration with Department of International Relations and Pakistan Study Centre.

Banners and placards bearing statements in favor of Kashmiri, assailing Indian atrocities, projecting praise of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal was the hall-marke of the walk.

Addressing the participants, VC SU Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat said that India had been shamelessly flouting U.

N. Security council resolutions."Today, we witness prodigious public outpour in provinces of Pakistan. People have taken to streets, protesting against Indian barbarity, heinousness and nefariousness against people of held Kashmir", he said.

Dr. Burfat called upon the world community to intervene and stop ongoing bloodshed and violations of human rights in the Valley.

"Indian monstrousness was doing nothing but bolstering resolve of Kashmiris for rightful emancipation", he added.

He said the hearts of all Pakistanis throb with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and the day was not far when Kashmir would become an integral geographical part of Pakistan.

The Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro, Director STAGS Dr. Sumera Umrani, Director Pakistan Study Centre Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar and Chairperson Department of International Relations Dr. Ishrat Abbasi also spoke on the occasion.