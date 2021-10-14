UrduPoint.com

University Of Sindh Issues Semester Exams Schedule For Affiliated Colleges

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :University of Sindh (UoS) Controller of Semester Examinations Thursday announced the schedule of second semester examinations to be held from October 21, in public and private affiliated colleges.

He informed that date of starting second semester examinations of BCS, BS (Software Engineering) and BS (Information Technology) would be conducted in affiliated colleges from October 21.

He further informed that Government Nazrat Girls College Hyderabad and College of Modern Sciences Hyderabad had been selected as examination centers whereas the candidates could get timetable of their respective examinations from colleges concerned.

