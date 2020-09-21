UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Sindh Issues Transport Facility Route Plan For Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 seconds ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 06:51 PM

University of Sindh issues transport facility route plan for students

The Transport In-Charge University of Sindh Jamshoro Monday issued route plan detailing pick and drop points/ locations to facilitate final year students of the varsity to commute conveniently for on-campus regular classes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The Transport In-Charge University of Sindh Jamshoro Monday issued route plan detailing pick and drop points/ locations to facilitate final year students of the varsity to commute conveniently for on-campus regular classes.

The designated spots from where the buses starting to play daily from 7.30 a.m.

included Old campus, Wadhu Wah, Phuleli, Tower Market, City Gate, Channel, Hala Naka, Saima Plaza, Zeal Pak, Badin Stop, Latifabad No. Pona Saat, Pona Panch, Hussainabad, Agriculture Complex, GOR Colony, Qasimabad, Ali Palace, Nasim Nagar, Gulstan-e-Sajjad, Citizen Colony, Honda Palace, MarviTown, Power House, Kotri, Khuda Ki Basti.

The students have been advised to show the transport staff their student identity card or copy of paid challan as evidence of enrollment to avail the facility.

Related Topics

Sindh Agriculture Student Honda Jamshoro Badin Hala Qasimabad Kotri Market From

Recent Stories

MoHAP to launch &#039;Tatmeen&#039; Platform to se ..

6 minutes ago

Film and television industry cooperation Understan ..

6 minutes ago

Govt lambasts back at Nawaz Sharif in response to ..

35 minutes ago

TECNO’s has launched its Hero Phone Spark 6 in P ..

45 minutes ago

MoF, MoHAP participate in Joint Meeting of G20 Fin ..

51 minutes ago

Oman reports 576 new COVID-19 cases, 94,051 in tot ..

5 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.