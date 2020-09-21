University of Sindh issues transport facility route plan for students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The Transport In-Charge University of Sindh Jamshoro Monday issued route plan detailing pick and drop points/ locations to facilitate final year students of the varsity to commute conveniently for on-campus regular classes.

The designated spots from where the buses starting to play daily from 7.30 a.m.

included Old campus, Wadhu Wah, Phuleli, Tower Market, City Gate, Channel, Hala Naka, Saima Plaza, Zeal Pak, Badin Stop, Latifabad No. Pona Saat, Pona Panch, Hussainabad, Agriculture Complex, GOR Colony, Qasimabad, Ali Palace, Nasim Nagar, Gulstan-e-Sajjad, Citizen Colony, Honda Palace, MarviTown, Power House, Kotri, Khuda Ki Basti.

The students have been advised to show the transport staff their student identity card or copy of paid challan as evidence of enrollment to avail the facility.