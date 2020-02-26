UrduPoint.com
University Of Sindh Keeps Kashmir Solidarity Activities Afoot With Sports Competitions

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 11:58 PM

University of Sindh keeps Kashmir solidarity activities afoot with sports competitions

Kashmir solidarity activities remained animatedly afoot at University of Sindh Jamshoro as inter-department sports competitions were organized at varsity's (PCB) ground on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ):Kashmir solidarity activities remained animatedly afoot at University of Sindh Jamshoro as inter-department sports competitions were organized at varsity's (PCB) ground on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Study Centre in collaboration with Directorate of Sports, Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance/Counseling Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS) and Department of International Relations organized the competitions.

According to university spokesman, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat was chief guest of the event which featured friendly matches in the categories of cricket, hockey, soccer, karate, athletics and gymnastics with the teams named after and captained by the Vice Chancellor and Registrar respectively.

Dr. Burfat while speaking on the occasion said that the university was proud to have held conferences, seminars, parliamentary debates and rallies promoting Kashmir cause.

"We are now taking Kashmir cause from classroom and conference closed doors to open spaces. We are sensitizing youth through sports to be more aware of and alive to the just struggle of our Kashmiri brethren", he said.

The Director Pakistan Study Centre Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar said the programme aimed at youth awareness as regarded principled war of innocent people of Kashmir against most formidable Indian oppression machinery.

The Director STAGS Dr. Sumera Umrani said she considered it an emblem of honor for the Bureau she headed to be able to chip in their bit towards liberation of Kashmir from atrocious Indian clutches.

The Director Sports (Boys) Ajved Ahmed Bhatti and Director Sports (Girls) Ms. Mukhtiar Bhatti also spoke on the occasion.

