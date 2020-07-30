UrduPoint.com
University Of Sindh Management Appoints Academic Heads

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:54 PM

University of Sindh management appoints academic heads

The management of University of Sindh (SU) Jamshoro on Thursday appointed new academic heads of the departments falling within the domain of newly established Faculty of Engineering and Technology

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The management of University of Sindh (SU) Jamshoro on Thursday appointed new academic heads of the departments falling within the domain of newly established Faculty of Engineering and Technology.

According to an announcement here, the heads of the departments and institutes who have been appointed included Prof. Dr. Lachman Das Dhomeja Director AHS Bukhari Institute of Information and Communication Technology, Prof. Dr. Shahzad Ahmed Memon Chairman Department of Tele-medicine and E-Health, Prof. Dr. Kamran Taj Pathan Chairman Department of Software Engineering, Dr. Abdul Waheed Mahesar Chairman Department of Information Technology, Dr. Sunder Ali Khwaja Incharge Chairman Department of Telecommunication Engineering and Dr. Mudasir Hussain Memon Incharge Chairman Department of Electronics Engineering.

The newly appointed heads received their respective appointment orders from the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat in his office. They thanked to Vice Chancellor for reposing his trust and confidence in their personae and pledged their dedicated endeavor to uplift the department/institute under their respective charge.

The Vice Chancellor while congratulating all of them, emphasized the need for their special focus on learner facilitation, innovation, promotion of knowledge, internalization of scope and adoption of modern teaching-learning paradigms including virtual mode of pedagogy and practicum and e-learning, fair-play and transparency.

Among others, Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof. Dr. Kalil-u-Rehman Khoumbati was also present on the occasion.

