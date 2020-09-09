The management of University of Sindh, Jamshoro has expressed gratitude to the legal fraternity for condemning the act of lodging FIR against the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat and others by authorities of Anti-Corruption Establishment

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The management of University of Sindh, Jamshoro has expressed gratitude to the legal fraternity for condemning the act of lodging FIR against the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat and others by authorities of Anti-Corruption Establishment.The university spokesman informed here on Wednesday that the varsity management also thanked office bearers of managing committees of Sindh High Court Bar Association and District Bar Association of Hyderabad for terming registration of FIR as "without jurisdiction, fake, fabricated, unlawful, mala fide and prior to proper probe" in their unanimous resolutions.The varsity administration exclusively eulogized the two Managing Committees for their unequivocal slamming in emergent forum meetings of arrest and handcuffing of PhD Professor of Geology Dr.

Ali Asghar Hakro.

The spokesman said the two bars had always struggled for upholding the law, independence of judiciary, supremacy of constitution and protection of human rights. And that their support to the Varsity was one more such step in the right direction.

The university management agreed with the bar resolutions that unlawful FIR by Anti Corruption authorities and the subsequent courses of action had greatly damaged the repute of the University of Sindh and its stakeholders with disturbing the functioning of the varsity.