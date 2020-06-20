UrduPoint.com
University Of Sindh Management Foils Land Grabbing Attempt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 06:58 PM

The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro had foiled an attempt of grabbing the varsity land and registered the case under relevant laws against land grabbers at Jamshoro Police Station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro had foiled an attempt of grabbing the varsity land and registered the case under relevant laws against land grabbers at Jamshoro Police Station.

The university spokesman informed here on Saturday that Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat had received information about grabbing of university's vacant land near Fisheries office. On such information, the vice chancellor directed to Director Estate and Security Rafiq Ali Brohi to intervene into the matter.

The Director Estate and Security University of Sindh along with security staff and Jamshoro Police had reached to the spot and the Police arrested one Deen Muhammad Chandio along with his accomplices who were engaged in digging the university's land, the spokesman informed and added that the university officer later registered FIR against Deen Muhammad Chandio and his accomplices.

The vice chancellor termed grabbing of university land a heinous crime and maintained that the university management would not allow any person to grab even one inch of the land and strict action would be taken against the grabbers.

The VC thanked to Senior Superintendent of Police Jamshoro district Amjad Shaikh for extending his full cooperation with the university management in this regard.

