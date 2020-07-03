UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Sindh Marks 91st Death Anniversary Of Shams-ul-Ulema Mirza Qaleech Baig

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 06:40 PM

University of Sindh marks 91st death anniversary of Shams-ul-Ulema Mirza Qaleech Baig

The speakers paid homage and sparkling tribute to eminent literary legend Shams-ul-Ulema Mirza Qaleech Baig for his services in the domain of Sindhi language and literature

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The speakers paid homage and sparkling tribute to eminent literary legend Shams-ul-Ulema Mirza Qaleech Baig for his services in the domain of Sindhi language and literature.

They said that Mirza Qaleech Baig was an exceptional, international phenomenon whose influence went beyond his age and country but he was denied international fame for reasons yet to be discovered through research.

They expressed these remarks in a solemn ceremony organized by Shams-ul-Ulema Mirza Qaleech Baig Reseach Chair University of Sindh, Jamshoro at the Senate Hall of the Vice Chancellor Secretariat to mark 91st anniversary of legendary scholar Shams-ul-Ulemma Mirza Qaleech Baig.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat presided over the ceremony whereas, Mirza Aijaz Ali Baig, the grandson of Mirza Qaleech Baig, Director Shah Abdul Latif Research Chair, University of Karachi Prof. Muhammad Saleem Memon and well-known writer Nafees Ahmed Shaikh were in participation as special guests/ speakers.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor said that Qaleech Baig was the most voluminous and versatile Sindhi writer in all branches of poetry and prose, and on all kinds of subjects from theology to horticulture and agriculture whose bibliography reached the 480 mark.

Dr. Burfat said Qaleech's style was a model of easy and expressive prose with a balanced blending of Persian and Sanskrit words and phrases but towards the end he made his writing rather bald and uninteresting in an effort at utter simplicity.

Defining the term Shamas-ul-Ullema as the sun of education and light, he said that Mirza Sahib's work merited more research adding that Sindh University through Qaleech Reseach Chair was spotlighting singularly on the task of undertaking, highlighting and promoting diverse aspects of Mirza Sahib's colossal literary output.

Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat observed that top English playwright William Shakespeare had authored only 37 plays whereas the number books of Mirza Qaleech Baig had gone well over 480 by then.

"Sindh has historically been a centre of literary activities and it used to be frequented by scholars from Iran, Iraq, Turkey and other countries. Firdousi had also made mention of Sindh in his Shahnama", he maintained.

Dr. Burfat hailed joint proposition of Mr. Aijaz Ali Mirza and Prof. Muhammad Saleem Memon towards establishment of exclusive library and building for the Chair and assured to do the needful on priority basis.

The Vice Chancellor lauded Dr. Nawab Kaka's admirable dedication to the cause of research and more specifically to the Chair mission and scope.

Mirza Aijaz Ali Baig said that his grandfather was an uncontested king and pioneer of modern Sindhi literature. "My illustrious grandfather served the cause of Sindhi language all his life by putting into it his sweat, toil and blood", he opined.

Declaring his grandfather a polyglot and a polymath,Mirza Aijaz Ali Baig said Mirza Qaleech Baid had produced 480 books on 60 disciplines/themes in over 25 languages in 76 years of age-span.

He thanked Vice Chancellor Dr. Burfat for reviving the Chair to its rightful vitality, vigour and engagement and emphasized the need for publication of remaining books of great Qaleech. He also eulogized the services of the Chair Director Dr. Nawab Kaka and his devotion and tenacity towards the Chair work.

The Director Shah Abdul Latif Research Chair, University of Karachi Prof. Muhammad Saleem Memon, eulogizing the content, quality, theme, character and caliber of Mirza Qaleech Baig's Drama Anthology compiled by eminent pen-man Naseer Mirza, said Naseer had done an amazing job.

He underlined the need for publishing more of his works, reprinting the already published books and making arrangements for the translation of all his works in English, Persian, Arabic and other international languages besides that of Sindhi.

Well-known writer Nafees Ahmed Shaikh said that more such events on the great scholar's person and works should be organized from time to time to enable the new generation to fully benefit from the literature.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Senate Iran Education Turkey Agriculture Iraq Job Kaka Jamshoro All From Top Blood Arab

Recent Stories

Lavrov Calls for Restart of Direct Israel-Palestin ..

23 minutes ago

OP&HRD Ministry starts implementation of expelled ..

4 minutes ago

Man killed over land dispute in Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago

Iran's COVID-19 Death Toll Grows by 154 to 11,260 ..

4 minutes ago

Ghana minister resigns over virus isolation breach ..

4 minutes ago

UK court fines Greenpeace over BP oil rig protest

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.