University of Sindh marks 91st death anniversary of Shams-ul-Ulema Mirza Qaleech Baig

(@FahadShabbir)

The speakers paid homage and sparkling tribute to eminent literary legend Shams-ul-Ulema Mirza Qaleech Baig for his services in the domain of Sindhi language and literature

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The speakers paid homage and sparkling tribute to eminent literary legend Shams-ul-Ulema Mirza Qaleech Baig for his services in the domain of Sindhi language and literature.

They said that Mirza Qaleech Baig was an exceptional, international phenomenon whose influence went beyond his age and country but he was denied international fame for reasons yet to be discovered through research.

They expressed these remarks in a solemn ceremony organized by Shams-ul-Ulema Mirza Qaleech Baig Reseach Chair University of Sindh, Jamshoro at the Senate Hall of the Vice Chancellor Secretariat to mark 91st anniversary of legendary scholar Shams-ul-Ulemma Mirza Qaleech Baig.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat presided over the ceremony whereas, Mirza Aijaz Ali Baig, the grandson of Mirza Qaleech Baig, Director Shah Abdul Latif Research Chair, University of Karachi Prof. Muhammad Saleem Memon and well-known writer Nafees Ahmed Shaikh were in participation as special guests/ speakers.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor said that Qaleech Baig was the most voluminous and versatile Sindhi writer in all branches of poetry and prose, and on all kinds of subjects from theology to horticulture and agriculture whose bibliography reached the 480 mark.

Dr. Burfat said Qaleech's style was a model of easy and expressive prose with a balanced blending of Persian and Sanskrit words and phrases but towards the end he made his writing rather bald and uninteresting in an effort at utter simplicity.

Defining the term Shamas-ul-Ullema as the sun of education and light, he said that Mirza Sahib's work merited more research adding that Sindh University through Qaleech Reseach Chair was spotlighting singularly on the task of undertaking, highlighting and promoting diverse aspects of Mirza Sahib's colossal literary output.

Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat observed that top English playwright William Shakespeare had authored only 37 plays whereas the number books of Mirza Qaleech Baig had gone well over 480 by then.

"Sindh has historically been a centre of literary activities and it used to be frequented by scholars from Iran, Iraq, Turkey and other countries. Firdousi had also made mention of Sindh in his Shahnama", he maintained.

Dr. Burfat hailed joint proposition of Mr. Aijaz Ali Mirza and Prof. Muhammad Saleem Memon towards establishment of exclusive library and building for the Chair and assured to do the needful on priority basis.

The Vice Chancellor lauded Dr. Nawab Kaka's admirable dedication to the cause of research and more specifically to the Chair mission and scope.

Mirza Aijaz Ali Baig said that his grandfather was an uncontested king and pioneer of modern Sindhi literature. "My illustrious grandfather served the cause of Sindhi language all his life by putting into it his sweat, toil and blood", he opined.

Declaring his grandfather a polyglot and a polymath,Mirza Aijaz Ali Baig said Mirza Qaleech Baid had produced 480 books on 60 disciplines/themes in over 25 languages in 76 years of age-span.

He thanked Vice Chancellor Dr. Burfat for reviving the Chair to its rightful vitality, vigour and engagement and emphasized the need for publication of remaining books of great Qaleech. He also eulogized the services of the Chair Director Dr. Nawab Kaka and his devotion and tenacity towards the Chair work.

The Director Shah Abdul Latif Research Chair, University of Karachi Prof. Muhammad Saleem Memon, eulogizing the content, quality, theme, character and caliber of Mirza Qaleech Baig's Drama Anthology compiled by eminent pen-man Naseer Mirza, said Naseer had done an amazing job.

He underlined the need for publishing more of his works, reprinting the already published books and making arrangements for the translation of all his works in English, Persian, Arabic and other international languages besides that of Sindhi.

Well-known writer Nafees Ahmed Shaikh said that more such events on the great scholar's person and works should be organized from time to time to enable the new generation to fully benefit from the literature.