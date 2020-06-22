University of Sindh organizes 4th national youth orientation webinar

(@FahadShabbir)

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, has said that the varsity possessed rich tradition to promote national agenda through organizing events of national days, dialogues, seminars, webinars, art exhibitions as well as sports and debate contests

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, has said that the varsity possessed rich tradition to promote national agenda through organizing events of national days, dialogues, seminars, webinars, art exhibitions as well as sports and debate contests.

"Adhering to the ideological principles of state, furthering national cause and serving our motherland regardless of caste, creed, ethnicity, faith, class, age, vocation and geographical affiliation was mandatory for all of us as Pakistanis", the VC stated while addressing orientation webinar at Sindh University Thatta Campus on Monday at the fourth leg of two-week-long online national youth orientation sessions being organized at various campuses by Sindh University Pakistan Study Centre under umbrella theme of "Together, we are for Pakistan".

Dr. Burfat said that anything that could transform a nation-state into its ideal version was based on three prongs: quality education, active youth and responsible citizenry.

He felicitated Pakistan Study Centre led by its efficient director Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar upon continuing success of youth orientation webinars.The Chairperson Quaid-e-Azam University Department of Defence and Strategic Studies Dr.

Shabana Fayyaz emphasized the need for engaged, passionate, dedicated youth brigade to lead society from the front to bring it in step with the fast-changing world to take Pakistan to the enviable heights of success, progress and prosperity.

Eminent electronic media anchorperson Mansoor Azam Qazi emphasized the point of internal cohesiveness with throbbing patriotism in the hearts of youth as a panacea to Pakistan's problems.

He urged the youth to exercise all possible precaution while using media outlets as this was where the enemy too uploaded its venomous propaganda, further its ulterior agenda and fake-built its narratives on important issues.

The Pro vice chancellor Sindh University Campus Thatta Prof. Dr. Rafique Ahmed Memon said the students at his campus were full of patriotic spirit, eager to contribute to national development as and when an opportunity presented itself. Eulogizing Vice Chancellor Dr. Burfat's concerted efforts at infusing patriotic passion in SU students, Dr. Memon thanked him for his consistent guidance and patronage.

Director Pakistan Study Centre highlighted the purpose of organizing the programme while Director STAGS Dr. Sumera Umrani briefed about the performance of the bureau.