University Of Sindh Organizes Interactive Webinar To Orient Students On 2020 First Semester Online Test

Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

University of Sindh organizes interactive webinar to orient students on 2020 first semester online test

The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro Monday arranged interactive webinar to guide students and clarify their confusion regarding first ever virtual mode of examinations of the first semester being conducted in the varsity campuses The live-stream webinar arranged by the Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance / Counseling Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS) was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat

The Vice Chancellor was assisted by Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro, Director STAGS Dr. Sumera Umrani, Director Quality Enhancement Cell Dr. Altaf Hussain Nizamani and Director Sindh University internet and Technology Services Centre Dr. Yasir Arfat Malkani.

In responses to student queries, the Vice Chancellor said that university management experienced many obstacles to encounter and ensured teaching-learning process in the face of the Pandemic, yet by their steely resolve and by support from all Varsity stakeholders and statutory forums they became able to successfully complete the exercise via online classes.

"We are equally and rather more determined to conduct final test the same way", he said and added, "We are all set and ready to proceed with examinations, for which fool-proof preparations and all necessary arrangements have already been put into place".

The university management fully committed to avert wasting of academic year of the students, he said and extended good wishes to students for the examinations.

