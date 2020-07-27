University of Sindh organizes Poem-telling contest

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance/Counseling Services and Co-Curricular Activities (STAGS), University of Sindh, Jamshoro Monday organized inter-departments online poem-telling contest via its official Facebook page.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat presided over the event, whereas, eminent poets Dr. Abid Mazhar and Waqar Ahmed Waqar were the Jury for the Sindhi and urdu streams of the competitions respectively.

Dr. Burfat in his presidential remarks said that poem-telling was an inspiring competition for students in universities to learn and to recite poems by heart.

"The students foster deep personal connections with the poems chosen and bring poetry alive for diverse audiences", he said and added, these kind of contests successfully engage young people from diverse social backgrounds in personal discovery of the pleasures of poetry, as they become able to understand verse at a deeper level.

He applauded and felicitated to Director STAGS Dr. Sumera Umrani and STAGS officials/programme coordinators Muhammad Junaid Malik and Salal Ahmed Mughal for their impressive and dedicated efforts towards successful organization of the programme.

The Director Bureau of STAGS Dr. Sumera Umrani said the given competition served as a catalyst for new approaches to poetry teaching, learning and enjoyment, helped students to raise the profile of poetry in university, assisted participants to focus attention on the sounds and words of poetry as part of pleasure and knowledge.

The first position in Sindhi stream went to students of Department of Zoology Mehran Kunbhar and Samina Jatoi and the second position went to students of Department of International Relations Wasif Pervez and Shakir Aslam. In Urdu stream, the first position was grabbed by the students of the Department of Urdu Kashaf Nadeem and Asadullah and the second position was secured by the students of the Institute of Biochemistry Aamna and Kainaat. The first and second position students will be getting Rs. 3000 and Rs. 2000 cash prizes respectively.