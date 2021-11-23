UrduPoint.com

University Of Sindh Organizes Symposium To Mark World Fisheries Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 08:13 PM

University of Sindh organizes symposium to mark World Fisheries Day

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has called upon the authorities concerned to come forward and make necessary measures for bringing improvement in fisheries sector of the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has called upon the authorities concerned to come forward and make necessary measures for bringing improvement in fisheries sector of the province.

The fisheries sector was facing various challenges in the current era which was required to be paid proper heed, he said while speaking as chief guest at the symposium organized in connection with World Fisheries Day by the Department of Freshwater Biology and Fisheries of University of Sindh Jamshoro on Tuesday.

The Vice Chancellor highly appreciated the efforts being made by the senior faculty members of the university in producing new trends of aquaculture to boost up the sector in the light of research and education.

The Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Prof Dr Wazir Ali Baloch said that every year World Fisheries Day was celebrated to raise awareness on the issues concerning the fisheries sector. He said the varsity faculty members are ready to collaborate with national and international organizations for conservation and restoration of the fisheries sector.

The Director Centre for Coastal and Deltaic Studies Prof. Dr Mukhtiar Ahmed Mahar said that more than four million people in the Sindh province were associated and allied in the fisheries profession. He said the Sindh Coastal Community was facing the challenges of freshwater scarcity, climate change pattern of alteration and livelihood.

The climate change, freshwater scarcity, sea intrusion and erosion has affected the agriculture, livestock, poultry and fisheries sectors greatly, he said and added that under such a situation, the government had to take immediate measures to provide incentives to the coastal communities in order to stop the migration, food, water and livelihood scarcity in the region.

The Chairman Department of Freshwater Biology Prof. Dr Khalid Hussain Lashari said research based applied-nature experiments were required on the freshwater commercial fish species. He invited the research organizations for joint ventures related to development of the fisheries sector.

Among others, Prof Dr Anila Naz Soomro, Mubashir Hassan and Dr. R.S.N. Janjua also spoke on the occasion.

