University of Sindh organizes webinar in connection with 74rd Independence Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan is the land that abounds in opportunity and promise having status as the only country in the world that is a gateway to the middle East, Central Asia, China, and rest of South Asia. Pakistan is the only Muslim country that is a Nuclear Power and one of the few countries in the world which possessed all kinds of landscapes, weather-patterns, rich resources, the sea, the rivers, the mountain terrains, forests, lakes, rich culture and hardworking masses. This was the upshot of what the speakers said in a webinar on the theme "Emergence of Pakistan as a Nation State: Contextualizing Global Challenges and Opportunities" organized on Friday by Pakistan Study Centre, University of Sindh, Jamshoro in collaboration with Paigham-e-Pakistan to mark 74rd Independence Day of Pakistan. The webinar was presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat while MNA Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro was the chief guest. Besides, Former Dean Faculty of Social Sciences University of Punjab Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chawla, Professor of politics and International Relations International Islamic University Islamabad Brigadier (R) Dr. Muhammad Khan and Development consultant Media Practitioner Educationist Dr. Shoaib Ahmed were the guest speakers. Dr. Burfat, in his presidential address said that socio-economic development was inevitable for prosperity and stability of Pakistan. "We, as a nation-state face challenges of illiteracy, poverty, ignorance, intolerance, lack of internal cohesiveness, sectarian disharmony, extremism and terrorism", he said.

He added, "as for opportunities, we have the biggest youth-bulge available, which if channelized appropriately can turn into startling labor force machinery that would be the world's envy.

"We need to build Pakistan into a dynamic economy with modernized agriculture, industry, sound education- base and advancement in science and technology", he said.

MNA Dr. Sazia Aslam said she was glad to note improved energy, environment, digital, technological, security, youth mobilization, women empowerment and mass awareness profile in Pakistan in the recent-most times.

However, she said that areas including child-labor, service delivery, institutional performance, greater prevalence of tolerant political culture, respect and space for difference of opinion, pluralism and promotion of core human values needed attention and interventions.

Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chawla underlined the need of re-shaping policy framework in accordance with the demands of globalization, while ensuring that the ideological boundaries of the country remained firmly rooted to the teachings and golden principles of islam.

"We should take advantage of our strategic location at the crossroads of South Asia, Central Asia and West Asia", he said and added, "Geography has endowed us with unique potential to become the hub of economic activity in our region".

Brigadier (R) Dr. Khan said that being as a nation-state we should spotlight on economic integration of the various sub-regions of Asia adding that we could play an effective role towards paving the way for an era of shared prosperity for all regions and all societies in Asia and beyond.

He said that Pakistan pursues pleasant paradigms of peace and development by developing cordial relations with all countries at the international front. "Pakistan's strategic partnership with China has been an important factor of peace and stability in the region", he said and added, our close fraternal cooperation with the Islamic world is deeply rooted in bonds of common culture and faith.

Dr. Shoaib Ahmed said ensuring equal distribution of wealth, dispensation of free and quick justice, curbing corruption at all levels, reviewing curriculum, improving health care system, provision of equal and equitable rights are rights of every citizen.

Opportunities to all citizens, initiation of poverty alleviation programs, controlling population growth and industrial development were some major means to enable potential and resource-rich country like Pakistan to quickly fall in step with developing economies in the world.

Welcoming all among speakers and the audience, the Director Pakistan Sturdy Centre University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had set the contours for foreign policy with the key elements of peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial relations.

Article 40 of the constitution elaborated it and showed strong commitment to the principles of peace and mutually beneficial relations, he said and added that since its inception, Pakistan's foreign policy efforts had been rightfully revolving around those tenets.

Earlier, an elegant national anthem rendition, flag-hoisting, solidarity-prayer for people of Pakistan and Kashmir, sweets distribution and speeches ceremony at Vice Chancellor's House was held. A flag march at university ground was also organized led by Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat with 200 meter long national flag of Pakistan while plantation ceremony at Arts Faculty lawns and sports activities at pavilion ground were held in which hundreds of teachers, officers, employees, students, families and community pockets fervently participated.