University Of Sindh Plans To Compensate Education Loss Due To COVID-19

Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:09 PM

The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has prepared a comprehensive five months education plan in order to compensate the loss of students which occurred due to spread of COVID-19

According to plan, semester examinations will be started from October 1, 2020 and completed till 31st of the said month while the faculty and heads of concerned education departments will also carry out classes in accordance to standard operating procedures.

It was decided in a meeting which held on Tuesday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro. The meeting discussed at length the plan and later approved unanimously.

The meeting also decided to grant permission to those failure or improver students who did not appear in the first semester examinations for different reasons which were conducted online by the university management during closure of varsity as a result of a pandemic.

The meeting also decided to start classes of the second semester of all batches with enhancement of duration and according to government decision of conducting classes also on Saturday so that the education gap could be bridged which occurred due to COVID-19. The conduct of examination of the second semester in the month of February 2021 is also part of the education plan. The meeting also decided to start a new academic year in the month of March 2021.

