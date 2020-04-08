UrduPoint.com
University Of Sindh Procurement Committee Meets Online, Evaluates Public Sector Development Project

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 09:29 PM

The procurement committee of University of Sindh (SU) Wednesday met via video-conference mode to evaluate public sector development project under which an independent building for the varsity's faculty of social sciences is to be constructed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The procurement committee of University of Sindh (SU) Wednesday met via video-conference mode to evaluate public sector development project under which an independent building for the varsity's faculty of social sciences is to be constructed.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat who chaired the virtual interaction emphasized the need for opportune initiation and completion of this project.

The meeting which attended among others by chairman procurement committee Prof. Dr. Rafique Ahmed Memon, members Prof. Dr. Nasiruddin Shaikh, Prof. Dr. Khalil-u-Rehman Khumbhati, Prof. Dr. Imamuddin Khoso, SU Advisor Planning and Development Sajid Qayoom Memon, Advisor Engineering Nisar Ahmed Shaikh and Registrar Dr.

Ameer Ali Abro was informed by the Project consultant Wasif Nazar that the varsity had invited bids through open competitions from pre-qualifying firms against which 47 companies had expressed interest by submitting bids.

Among these 47 companies, three of them had been shortlisted in the light of established terms and conditions as per standing rules after due process, he informed and added that shortly the given report would be uploaded on SPPRA website as per requirements of rules of business. The project also brackets construction of one boys and one girls hostel each and a working women's hostel, he said.

