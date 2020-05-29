University of Sindh quality enhancement cell finalizes arrangements for online classes

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The quality enhancement cell of University of Sindh (SU) has all set to start online classes from June 1,2020 which would be helpful for saving students' one whole academic year.

Vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Friday presided over an online meeting with quality enhancement cell in this regard which was attended by the Pro vice chancellors/focal persons of various additional campuses of the university, deans of faculties, chairpersons/directors of departments/institutes and department/institute focal persons for online classes.

According to university spokesman, the vice chancellor said that the University of Sindh was one of few public varsities in the country which developed its own independent, efficient and fool-proof Online Learning Management System (LMS) that had been reviewed and tested for effectiveness and was found satisfactory and successful.

He congratulated the entire IT and non-IT teams of the university upon this singular achievement and expressed his immense delight over putting into place of this highly ingenious mechanism to safeguard students' one whole academic year.

Director QEC Prof. Dr. Altaf Hussain Nizamani while briefing the participants of the meeting presented rationale, background and development to this effect.

The preparations for online classes from June 1, 2020 are all set and ready by covering all possible loopholes and necessary requirements, he said.