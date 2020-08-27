University Of Sindh Research Journal "Kalich" Attains Higher Rank By HEC

(@FahadShabbir)

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat while terming quality research as a defining factor for excellence and social impact of a university said that research provides better understanding of the world while ordinary ways used to determine phenomena such as intuition and personal experience stay largely unreliable for want of evidence

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat while terming quality research as a defining factor for excellence and social impact of a university said that research provides better understanding of the world while ordinary ways used to determine phenomena such as intuition and personal experience stay largely unreliable for want of evidence. The VC expressed these remarks on Thursday upon elevation of one more of research journals of University of Sindh "Kalich" to the higher "Y Category" by Higher education Commission Islamabad under its newly-launched ' Higher Education Commission Journals Recognition System (HJRS).

The Kalich journal is published by Mirza Kalich Beg Research Chair of the varsity, informed university spokesman.

He said the research is empirical, grounded in objective analysis therefore more authentically useful to mankind. This is what the universities are meant to do and promote, he said and added, the publication of research journals by any university serves as a fundamental indicator of its quality, prestige and academic excellence. Besides, it contributes as a key major factor towards its ranking at national and international level, the Vice Chancellor said and opined, it also adds to the varsity's repute helping it attract increased student enrollment.

He eulogized the efforts of the Editor "Kalich" journal Dr. Nawab Kaka and his team. The university spokesman informed that eight research journals of the varsity have already won this higher rank last month.