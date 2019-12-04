University of Sindh semester examinations remains in progress

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The second semester (Morning/ Evening) regular and improver/ failure examinations 2019 of University of Sindh Jamshoro remained in progress in its all campuses

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The second semester (Morning/ Evening) regular and improver/ failure examinations 2019 of University of Sindh Jamshoro remained in progress in its all campuses.

The university spokesman informed here on Wednesday that all necessary arrangements including fool-proof security, transportation facility, issuing of admit cards and other infrastructural preparations have been put in place.A special team comprising senior faculty has also been formulated to check admit cards of the students before allowing them entrance to the examinations halls at Allama I.I. Kazi Campus Jamshoro.���������������� The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat visited various examination centers at Allama I.I. Kazi Campus Jamshoro and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for smooth conduct of examinations in addition to improved security, transportation and availability of first aid.���������������� The Vice Chancellor visited Department of Sociology, Department of Sindhi, Department of Economics, Department of Public Administration, Department of Criminology, Department of urdu, Department of Political Science, Department of Islamic Culture, Department of International Relations and Institute of Languages.

���������������� Dr. Burfat advised the students to focus on their studies leading to their future success. He also said that the university was trying its best to improve the functioning of the varsity. He also issued instructions towards facilitating the students during examinations in every possible way, especially towards provision of all required amenities.���������������� Among others, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Zareen Abbasi, Dean Faculty of Arts Prof. Dr. Hafiz Abdul Ghani Shaikh and Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Prof. Dr. Hafiz Munir Ahmed Khan also accompanied the Vice Chancellor during the visit.