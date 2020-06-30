University of Sindh signs MoU with Chinese University aimed at academic cooperation

The University of Sindh, Jamshoro Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sechuan Normal University China for academic cooperation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ):The University of Sindh, Jamshoro Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sechuan Normal University China for academic cooperation.

Under a special online arrangement, the Vice Chancellor Sindh University Prof. Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat and his Chinese counterpart President Sechuan Normal University Prof. Dr. Wang Mingyi signed the MoU as respective institutional heads.

While signing the MoU, both lauded the efforts of Director Area Study Centre Far East and South East Asia University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Mukesh Kumar Khatwani and Director Confucius Institute University of Karachi Zhang Xiaoping for their efficient facilitation and carrying out of spadework in this regard.

In his views, Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat said that the given Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would immensely benefit teachers and students of both the universities as it included a commitment to mutually and virtually pursue: co-operation on new or existing academic programmes, the development of joint research activities, staff exchange or mutual visits to both institutions, doctoral student trainings and development initiatives, student exchange, the trading of information in the form of publications and journals, reference materials, conducting of consistent research on CPEC-related areas, organizing events in collaboration including international webinars, conferences, symposia, interactive dialogues and sharing of findings of teaching and research, and / or any other activities viewed to be potentially beneficial.

The Vice Chancellor also expressed thanks the gift of more than 2000 surgical masks by Sechuan Normal University to University of Sindh hoped for the mutual bond to consolidate with the passage of time.