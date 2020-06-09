UrduPoint.com
University Of Sindh Strides Ahead In Virtual Interaction, Holds Final M. Phil. Seminar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 08:39 PM

University of Sindh strides ahead in virtual interaction, holds final M. Phil. seminar

The University of Sindh Jamshoro marked another milestone as it organized final M.Phil. seminar of scholar Javed Iqbal Larik at its Pakistan Study Centre

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The University of Sindh Jamshoro marked another milestone as it organized final M.Phil. seminar of scholar Javed Iqbal Larik at its Pakistan Study Centre.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat presided over the seminar while Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr.

Zareen Abbasi participated in her capacity as Faculty academic head, the university spokesman informed and added, the Director PSC Prof. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar, research supervisor of the presenting scholar Prof. Dr. Farzana Baloch and researchers was also in attendance with sizeable number of participants.

Dr. Burfat, in his presidential remarks congratulated all involved and termed virtual presentation of the seminar a resounding success of the Varsity's Learning Management System (LMS).

