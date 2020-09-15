UrduPoint.com
University Of Sindh Students Receive PM's Ehsas Programme Scholarship Cheques

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 07:30 PM

Financial Aid Office University of Sindh Jamshoro Tuesday organized a simple cheque distribution ceremony to award scholarship cheques, each worth rupees 40000 per year under Prime Minister's need-cum-merit based Ehsas Programme

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Financial Aid Office University of Sindh Jamshoro Tuesday organized a simple cheque distribution ceremony to award scholarship cheques, each worth rupees 40000 per year under Prime Minister's need-cum-merit based Ehsas Programme.

A total of 315 students from departments/institutes of Faculty of Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, Commerce and business Administration were received scholarship cheques with the hand of Acting Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro who presided over the ceremony.

Congratulating the cheque recipients, Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said that the given financial aid will greatly benefit the awardees. "Majority students at University of Sindh belong to humble financial background families and thus cannot foot the cost of higher education. This award will immensely ease the monetary burden of their parents and guardians", he said.

Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro informed that when while he was in chair as Vice Chancellor, he had established Financial Aid Office to facilitate HEC and other donor outfits to disburse aid to university students and to standardize mechanism to this effect in the interest of fair-play, transparency, merit and justice.

He eulogized the efforts of Financial Aid Office especially its Director Dr. Fiza Qureshi and Administration officer Qamaruddin Nangraj.

Dr. Fiza Qureshi while speaking on the occasion informed that that currently 14 scholarship programmes were a-run at Financial Aid Office and that they had disbursed financial assistance to 16000 university students amounting to Rs. 510 millions.

The Pro-Vice Chancellors, Focal Persons, Deans, Academic and Administrative Heads, Faculty officers, employees and students in a large number were in attendance at the ceremony.

