University Of Sindh Students Stage Protest Sit In On Indus Highway Against Sedition Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 10:18 PM

Hundreds of students on Monday staged a protest sit in against registration of sedition cases against some of students at the main gate of University of Sindh, Jamshoro due to which Indus Highway remain blocked for hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Hundreds of students on Monday staged a protest sit in against registration of sedition cases against some of students at the main gate of University of Sindh, Jamshoro due to which Indus Highway remain blocked for hours.

The students belonging to Sindh People's Students Federation (SPSF) took out protest demonstration and staged a sit in at the main gate of the university at Indus Highway.

Police officials tried their best to clear Indus highway but students refused to end their protest due to which traffic remain suspended on the road.

Meanwhile, a group of civil society members headed by senior advocate Muhammad Yousif Leghari also called on the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof.

Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat and requested him for quashing of sedition cases registered against the students.

The vice chancellor said he was not aware of the matter and the varsity administration had removed hostel In-charge due to negligence.

He assured that he would provide all legal assistance to the students in quashing of the said cases.

After meeting of the civil society and the Vice Chancellor Dr. Burfat, students ended their protest sit in.

