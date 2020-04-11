University of Sindh to continue academic activity amid virus obstacles

The management of University of Sindh on Saturday started faculty-wise online discussion to prepare alternative measures to continue academic activities amid threat of pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The management of University of Sindh on Saturday started faculty-wise online discussion to prepare alternative measures to continue academic activities amid threat of pandemic.

The university shared with Higher Education Commission Islamabad its current concern not to compromise student premium time, no matter what the odds were; and also HEC foresight for varsities to stay virtually ready to transmit education.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat expressed these views while chairing online video-conference meeting with the Faculty of Natural Sciences.

He said that the university management was striving hard to meet the challenges of COVID-19 adding that there was the need to comprehensive strategies to cope academic losses during turbulence, disturbance and impediments caused by the pandemic coronavirus.

He called upon the faculty to explore and introduce innovative, dramatic and novel online, virtual teaching-learning options to minimize academic and research damage that had become too very conspicuous in the ongoing epidemic crisis and subsequent mass immobility across the globe.

The Vice Chancellor was joined in this online discussion by Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Prof. Dr. Abdul Rasool Abbasi, Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro, Directors and Chairpersons of the Institutes and Department.

The Dean Dr. Abbasi informed the Vice Chancellor that all teachers had already conferred students with 40 marks assignments that would be accounting for the midterm examinations they would have taken if all were normal.

The academic heads of various teaching departments of the Faculty of Natural Sciences shared with Dr. Burfat that they had already impressed upon faculty within their respective venues to begin working on developing and designing online teaching modules to administer in case the need be.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Burfat thanked all stakeholders for their dedicated input aimed at continuation of academic activity in the difficult days.