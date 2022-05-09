UrduPoint.com

University Of Sindh To Hold International Conference On Green Revolution Technology

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2022 | 07:27 PM

University of Sindh to hold international conference on green revolution technology

The Pakistan Study Center, University of Sindh Jamshoro will organise a two-day international conference on "Performance of Green Revolution Technology and Agricultural Development in South Asia'' from May 12

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Study Center, University of Sindh Jamshoro will organise a two-day international conference on "Performance of Green Revolution Technology and Agricultural Development in South Asia'' from May 12.

The conference is being organized in collaboration with Sindh Higher education Commission (HEC) and Sindh Agricultural University (SAU) Tando Jam at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Convention Center, University of Sindh.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro will chair the seminar, while Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who is also the Chancellor of the universities of the province, will attend the event as the chief guest.

The Director Pakistan Study Center Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar informed that the conference would be attended by national and international scholars, researchers and agricultural experts, including Dr. Carolina Quiumento of the University of Evora, Portugal, President of the Scientific and Technical Council of the African Water and Sanitation Association (AAEA), Dr.

Papa Samb Diop; Associate Professor at Institute of Geographic Sciences and Natural Resources Research, Chinese academy of Sciences, China, Yoheng Li; Researcher at Maastricht University, Netherlands, Dr. Zahid Mehmood; Chairperson Defense and Strategic Studies Department, Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad Dr. Shabana Fayyaz; Director Faculty Development Academy, COMSATS University Islamabad Aneel Salman; Former Dean University of the Punjab Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chawla; and Assistant Professor of Pakistan Studies, International Islamic University Islamabad Dr. Sabahat Jalil.

He shared that the recommendations of experts and researchers would be sent to the Sindh HEC, provincial and Federal governments so that the performance of green revolution technology and agricultural development in the country could further be improved.

Dr. Shuja stressed that the said conference was of great importance and its far reaching results would be achieved, adding that the aim was to ensure cultivation of high yielding crops in low quantities of water.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Chief Minister University Of The Punjab Benazir Bhutto Technology Martyrs Shaheed Water China Maastricht Evora Portugal Netherlands Jamshoro Tando Jam May HEC Murad Ali Shah International Islamic University Event From Asia

Recent Stories

AIOU hosts CINVU general assembly on May 11

AIOU hosts CINVU general assembly on May 11

26 seconds ago
 Moscow-UN Contacts on Humanitarian Issues in Ukrai ..

Moscow-UN Contacts on Humanitarian Issues in Ukraine Continue - Russian Foreign ..

28 seconds ago
 Two tested positive for fatal coronavirus in Potoh ..

Two tested positive for fatal coronavirus in Potohar town

29 seconds ago
 On surprise Odessa trip, EU's Michel forced to tak ..

On surprise Odessa trip, EU's Michel forced to take cover during strike: EU offi ..

2 minutes ago
 Rangers foil smuggling bid of NCP items worth mill ..

Rangers foil smuggling bid of NCP items worth millions

2 minutes ago
 All preparation finalized for BBISE's examination ..

All preparation finalized for BBISE's examination in Balochistan: Controller

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.