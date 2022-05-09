University of Sindh to hold international conference on green revolution technology

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Study Center, University of Sindh Jamshoro will organise a two-day international conference on "Performance of Green Revolution Technology and Agricultural Development in South Asia'' from May 12.

The conference is being organized in collaboration with Sindh Higher education Commission (HEC) and Sindh Agricultural University (SAU) Tando Jam at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Convention Center, University of Sindh.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro will chair the seminar, while Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who is also the Chancellor of the universities of the province, will attend the event as the chief guest.

The Director Pakistan Study Center Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar informed that the conference would be attended by national and international scholars, researchers and agricultural experts, including Dr. Carolina Quiumento of the University of Evora, Portugal, President of the Scientific and Technical Council of the African Water and Sanitation Association (AAEA), Dr.

Papa Samb Diop; Associate Professor at Institute of Geographic Sciences and Natural Resources Research, Chinese academy of Sciences, China, Yoheng Li; Researcher at Maastricht University, Netherlands, Dr. Zahid Mehmood; Chairperson Defense and Strategic Studies Department, Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad Dr. Shabana Fayyaz; Director Faculty Development Academy, COMSATS University Islamabad Aneel Salman; Former Dean University of the Punjab Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chawla; and Assistant Professor of Pakistan Studies, International Islamic University Islamabad Dr. Sabahat Jalil.

He shared that the recommendations of experts and researchers would be sent to the Sindh HEC, provincial and Federal governments so that the performance of green revolution technology and agricultural development in the country could further be improved.

Dr. Shuja stressed that the said conference was of great importance and its far reaching results would be achieved, adding that the aim was to ensure cultivation of high yielding crops in low quantities of water.