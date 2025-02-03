University Of Sindh To Host Three-day Book Fair From February 26
Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 07:14 PM
The Institute of Sindhology and Allama I.I. Qazi Library at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro have announced a three-day literary and educational book fair, scheduled to be held from February 26 to 28, 2025
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Institute of Sindhology and Allama I.I. Qazi library at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro have announced a three-day literary and educational book fair, scheduled to be held from February 26 to 28, 2025.
The SU spokesperson informed “APP” that the event aims to cultivate a love for reading among students, teachers and the general public while providing access to a wide range of books on various subjects. The fair will also serve as a platform for intellectual and literary discussions.
Renowned authors, scholars and publishers will participate in the event, where newly published books will also be launched. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with special speakers and partake in academic discussions to further enrich the university’s literary and educational environment.
The Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Sindh, Professor Dr.
Khalil-ur-Rehman Khumbati, welcomed the initiative, expressing hope that students, researchers, and book enthusiasts would make the most of this unique opportunity to strengthen their connection with knowledge and literature.
The Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Sindh Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khumbati welcomed the initiative, expressing hope that students, researchers and book enthusiasts would make the most of this unique opportunity to strengthen their connection with knowledge and literature.
Meanwhile, the Director of the Institute of Sindhology Ghulam Murtaza Siyal said that the fair will allow students to interact with distinguished writers and scholars, helping them explore new ideas and perspectives. He emphasized that the event will encourage students to develop reading habits and critical thinking skills.
Recent Stories
UCI Ethics Commission declares Syed Azhar Ali Shah eligible for ACC
Anti-Polio drive launched in Hazara division amidst strict security
HESCO disconnects power supply of customs office upon dues of 50 million rupees
Governor KP highlights CPEC’s role in regional prosperity, development
Keamari police arrests 11 including notorious drug peddler
International community called for noticing Indian atrocities in IIOK
China's annual trade in services exceeds US$1 trillion
University of Sindh to host three-day book fair from February 26
Painting competition held at Police Lines
NDF for resolving polio vaccination refusal cases
ASI Nadeem Akhtar wins Rawalpindi bodybuilding contests
British educationist visits NAPA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-Polio drive launched in Hazara division amidst strict security1 minute ago
-
HESCO disconnects power supply of customs office upon dues of 50 million rupees1 minute ago
-
Governor KP highlights CPEC’s role in regional prosperity, development2 minutes ago
-
Keamari police arrests 11 including notorious drug peddler2 minutes ago
-
International community called for noticing Indian atrocities in IIOK1 minute ago
-
University of Sindh to host three-day book fair from February 261 minute ago
-
Painting competition held at Police Lines1 minute ago
-
NDF for resolving polio vaccination refusal cases1 minute ago
-
Boy hit to death by speeding van7 minutes ago
-
Outsourcing of solid waste management inaugurated in Yazman10 minutes ago
-
DC visits Khanqah Sharif to inspect cleanliness10 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condemns terrorist attack10 minutes ago