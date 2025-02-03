University of Sindh to host three-day book fair from February 26

The Institute of Sindhology and Allama I.I. Qazi Library at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro have announced a three-day literary and educational book fair, scheduled to be held from February 26 to 28, 2025

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Institute of Sindhology and Allama I.I. Qazi library at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro have announced a three-day literary and educational book fair, scheduled to be held from February 26 to 28, 2025.

The SU spokesperson informed “APP” that the event aims to cultivate a love for reading among students, teachers and the general public while providing access to a wide range of books on various subjects. The fair will also serve as a platform for intellectual and literary discussions.

Renowned authors, scholars and publishers will participate in the event, where newly published books will also be launched. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with special speakers and partake in academic discussions to further enrich the university’s literary and educational environment.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Sindh Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khumbati welcomed the initiative, expressing hope that students, researchers and book enthusiasts would make the most of this unique opportunity to strengthen their connection with knowledge and literature.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Institute of Sindhology Ghulam Murtaza Siyal said that the fair will allow students to interact with distinguished writers and scholars, helping them explore new ideas and perspectives. He emphasized that the event will encourage students to develop reading habits and critical thinking skills.