UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Sindh To Observe Founder's Week From April 5

Sumaira FH 20 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 08:24 PM

University of Sindh to observe founder's week from April 5

The Bureau of STAGS University of Sindh Jamshoro would observe founder's week from April 5 and also organize different programmes to commemorate the services of Allama I.I. Kazi, founding Vice Chancellor (VC) of the varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Bureau of STAGS University of Sindh Jamshoro would observe founder's week from April 5 and also organize different programmes to commemorate the services of Allama I.I. Kazi, founding Vice Chancellor (VC) of the varsity.

Director Bureau of STAGS, Dr.

Ghazala Panhwar on Friday said, the event of Paigam-e-Pakistan and Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan will be organized at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium of the Faculty of Arts at 10 am on April 5 while in the same evening, a cultural event will also be organized at the same venue.

On April 6, a workshop on "National Syllabus" will be organized at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium while at the same venue, a seminar on the services of Allama I.I. Kazi will be organized in the morning of April 9.

The VC University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro will be the chief guest.

Related Topics

Sindh Same Jamshoro April Event From

Recent Stories

WAM REPORT: UAE launches pioneering initiatives to ..

15 minutes ago

Key C. Africa rebel group says chief has been kill ..

20 minutes ago

Provision of 3G, 4G internet services in GB vital ..

20 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

22 minutes ago

At least 50 dead as Taiwan train derails in tunnel ..

22 minutes ago

Gallant response of Islamabad police lauded in saf ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.