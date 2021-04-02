The Bureau of STAGS University of Sindh Jamshoro would observe founder's week from April 5 and also organize different programmes to commemorate the services of Allama I.I. Kazi, founding Vice Chancellor (VC) of the varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Bureau of STAGS University of Sindh Jamshoro would observe founder's week from April 5 and also organize different programmes to commemorate the services of Allama I.I. Kazi, founding Vice Chancellor (VC) of the varsity.

Director Bureau of STAGS, Dr.

Ghazala Panhwar on Friday said, the event of Paigam-e-Pakistan and Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan will be organized at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium of the Faculty of Arts at 10 am on April 5 while in the same evening, a cultural event will also be organized at the same venue.

On April 6, a workshop on "National Syllabus" will be organized at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium while at the same venue, a seminar on the services of Allama I.I. Kazi will be organized in the morning of April 9.

The VC University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro will be the chief guest.