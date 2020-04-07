University of Sindh to organize Webnar to commemorate birth anniversary of Allama I.I. Kazi

In connection with 134th birth anniversary of great scholar, philosopher, educationist and founder of University of Sindh Allama I.I. Kazi, the varsity's Bureau of STAG will organize Webnar on April 9, 2020

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :In connection with 134th birth anniversary of great scholar, philosopher, educationist and founder of University of Sindh Allama I.I. Kazi, the varsity's Bureau of STAG will organize Webnar on April 9, 2020.

According to university spokesman, the Webnar would be presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat while eminent scholars, writers and educationists including Dr. Kazi Khadim Hussain and Gul Muhammad Umrani will speak over the services of Allama I.I. Kazi.