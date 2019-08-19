University of Sindh vice chancellor condoles to family of late employee

The vice chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat has condoled with the bereaved family of varsity employee Chand Babu who died in a road accident near Jamshoro on Sunday

Dr. Burfat on Monday arrived at the residence of the late employee in Hyderabad where he offered condolence to the bereaved family.

He said the news about the demise of Chand Babu in an accident had saddened him immensely adding that such deaths caused great trouble for the family.

Earlier, the vice chancellor reached at Hyderabad hospital where he enquired about the health of the employee Umesh who had received injuries in the same accident. He said that the facilities of treatment would be provided to the injured employee.