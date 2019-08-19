UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Sindh Vice Chancellor Condoles To Family Of Late Employee

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 07:18 PM

University of Sindh vice chancellor condoles to family of late employee

The vice chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat has condoled with the bereaved family of varsity employee Chand Babu who died in a road accident near Jamshoro on Sunday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The vice chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat has condoled with the bereaved family of varsity employee Chand Babu who died in a road accident near Jamshoro on Sunday.

Dr. Burfat on Monday arrived at the residence of the late employee in Hyderabad where he offered condolence to the bereaved family.

He said the news about the demise of Chand Babu in an accident had saddened him immensely adding that such deaths caused great trouble for the family.

Earlier, the vice chancellor reached at Hyderabad hospital where he enquired about the health of the employee Umesh who had received injuries in the same accident. He said that the facilities of treatment would be provided to the injured employee.

Related Topics

Sindh Accident Injured Died Road Accident Hyderabad Same Jamshoro Sunday Family Employment

Recent Stories

Commissioner Sukkur presides a meeting to Muharram ..

2 minutes ago

5 mln saplings to be distributed among masses: Dep ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to promote Azakheli buffalos: Mohibullah Khan ..

2 minutes ago

KP govt completes three more Shelter Homes: Mahmoo ..

2 minutes ago

Forty bouts decided in Independence Day dangal

10 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday 19 A ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.