University Of Sindh Vice Chancellor Visits Urban Forest

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 07:15 PM

University of Sindh vice chancellor visits urban forest

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has termed the idea of establishment of urban forest as innovative concept of converting vacant space of the campus in to green area to provide healthy atmosphere to students

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has termed the idea of establishment of urban forest as innovative concept of converting vacant space of the campus in to green area to provide healthy atmosphere to students.

This vision is well-acquainted for creating a conducive and environment-friendly atmosphere at the university, he said and thanked Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for his constant support and encouragement to this effect and for their entire earlier scaffold.

The Vice Chancellor expressed these remarks on Monday during his visit to the site of Urban Forest being set up at Allama I.I. Kazi Campus.

The Director Plantation Dr. Nabila Shah Jilani briefed the Vice Chancellor about the stages of installation of the drips system.

Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro and Director STAGS Dr. Sumera Umrani were accompanied.

