University Of Turbat Holds 11th Syndicate Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2021 | 01:34 AM

University of Turbat's Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad presided over the 11th meeting of Syndicate held at video conference room on Thursday

Addressing on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor shared the details of the key achievements of the university and said that besides conducting all university affairs in accordance with the University Act, we were committed to ensure quality education accessible to the maximum number of the students of the region.

The Syndicate members appreciated the efforts of worthy Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad and his team for accelerating the pace of development of University and bringing innovative approaches and maximum use of technology in teaching and research activities of the university during his tenure.

The meeting resolved all the agenda items after through discussion and deliberation on each item.

The Syndicate members who attended the meeting included Dr. Mansoor Ahmed , UoT's Pro Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Akhtar Baloch, VC BBS University, Lyari, Karachi, Justice (R) Shakeel Ahmed, Ex-Member, ECP, Prof. Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch, Dean, Faculty of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities, Dr. Naeemullah, Dean, Faculty of Science and Engineering, Dr. Waseem Barkat, Dean, Faculty of Economics, Commerce and business Administration, Dr. Adeel Ahmed, Dean, Academics, Shakeel Ahmed, Controller of Examinations, Shahbeek Syed Director Finance, Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Director QEC, and Ganguzar Baloch, Registrar, University of Turbat.

