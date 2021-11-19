(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The vice chancellor, University of Turbat (UoT), Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad Friday said the University of Turbat has achieved a distinguished position in a short span of time in the country because of its quality education, good governance and financial discipline.

He lauded the Deans, HoDs and academic & admin staff for their devotion towards uplifting the university in a short span of time.

He expressed these views while presiding over the University's 12th meeting of Academic Council held at video conference room of the university.

The house expressed its satisfaction over the leadership of the vice chancellor and steps taken by the University for Academic Progress as well as the administrative operations of the institute.

The meeting started with the recitation of the Holy Quran. The vice chancellor welcomed the participants and announced to start the proceedings of the meeting. Then registrar presented agenda items to the house for discussion and the decisions accordingly.

Besides approving the minutes of the last Academic Council's meeting, the august body also confirmed the minutes of the meetings of Advanced Studies and Research board (ASRB) as well as recommendations of the Board of Studies (BoS) of different departments which were held earlier.

The Academic Council also recommended starting one or two new science programs in the Natural and Basic Science Department.

The house also discussed and resolved the matters related to establishment of the Directorate of Academics, Revised Graduate Rules 2021.

Launching MBA and PhD programs in Management Science Department, reconstitution of Board of Studies of different departments and devising courses for two years Associate Degree Programs to be offered in affiliated colleges of the university.

Dean, Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Abdul Saboor, Dean, Legal Education, Prof. Dr. Gul Hassan, Dean, Faculty of Economics, Commerce and BusinessAdministration, Dr. Waseem Barkat, Dean, Faculty of Science and Engineering Dr. Naeemullah, Dean, Academics, Dr. Adeel Ahmed, Registrar, Ganguzar Baloch, Director Finance, Shahbeek Syed, Controller of Examinations, Shakeel Ahmed, HoDs and other members of the Academic Council attended the meeting.