University Of Turbat Honoured With "Education Excellence Award"

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 06:32 PM

The University of Turbat (UOT) has been honored with the "Education Excellence Award" by the President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, for the promotion of quality education and exceptional contributions in the region

The award was presented at a summit organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) at the Aiwan-e-Sadar on 3rd May 2023, said a handout issued here on Wednesday.

University of Turbat's Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad, attended the ceremony and received the award from the President of Pakistan on behalf of the University of Turbat.

Commenting on the recognition of the university at the highest level, the Vice-Chancellor expressed his deep gratitude to the President of Pakistan for this honour and expressed his resolve to continue efforts for providing high-quality education and values-based guidance to the students for shaping the future of the country.

It may be mentioned here that other philanthropists and educationists, including Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, head of the Akhuwat Foundation, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), IBA Karachi, NUML and other renowned universities were also conferred with awards during the ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadar.

