University Of Turbat Organizes Literary Session To Honor Allah Bakhsh Buzdar

Thu 02nd December 2021

University of Turbat organizes literary session to honor Allah Bakhsh Buzdar

Institute of Balochi Language and Culture (IBLC) University of Turbat (UoT) organized a literary session in the honor of Allah Bakhsh Buzdar, an eminent Poet of Balochi Language on Thursday

Institute of Balochi Language and Culture (IBLC) University of Turbat (UoT) organized a literary session in the honor of Allah Bakhsh Buzdar, an eminent poet of Balochi Language on Thursday.

The session was presided over by Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch, Director IBLC and Dean, Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, while Allah Bakhsh Buzdar graced the session as chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr Abdul Saboor Baloch said that "poetry of Allah Bakhsh Buzdar is a part of MA, BS and MPhil courses of UoT which has given a new dimension to the Balochi poetry with unique style, innovation, themes and vocabulary".

Speaking on the occasion, Allah Bakhsh Buzdar said that it was his long standing desire for an institute or a university where our children could acquire knowledge and training in line with the requirements of modern times, and luckily our wish had come true after the establishment of University of Turbat.

"It is our collective responsibility now to give ownership to this prestigious institution and play our due role for its promotion and development", he added.

Dr. Allah Bakhsh Buzdar presented his poetry on the occasion which was hailed by the audience.

Prominent columnist of urdu language, Rahat Malik, Rustam Baloch Advocate, Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Khetran, Siddique Khetran, Qazi Noor Ahmed, Sartaj Gichki, research scholars, faculty members and students in large number attended the session.

At the end, Prof. Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch presented a set of books published by the IBLC to the chief guest. Assistant Professor Dr. Sadiq Saba performed the responsibilities of stage secretary on the occasion.

