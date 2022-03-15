UrduPoint.com

University Of Turbat To Host 1st International Multidisciplinary Conference On 17-18 March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2022 | 09:41 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The1st International Multidisciplinary Conference 2022 on Sustainable Development Goals, Avenue for Knowledge and Research Collaboration will be held under the auspices of University of Turbat (UoT), on March 17-18, 2022, at the Faculty of law Building.

Academicians and research scholars across the country and abroad will participate and present their research papers, in the Two Days International Conference 2022.

According to the chair of the conference, Professor Dr. Gul Hassan, Dean, Faculty of Legal education, it will be a premier interdisciplinary forum for Social Scientists, Life Scientists, Chemical Scientists, Engineers, and Practitioners to present their latest research results, ideas, developments, and applications in various areas including law, Environmental sciences, Health, Energy, Linguistics, History and Archeology, Tourism, Economic, and Socio-Cultural Issues.

"The aim of the conference is to bring together leading academic scientists, researchers, and scholars from different region of country and around the world." He added that special sessions, poster, and oral presentations would be included in the conference schedule.

He said that all preparations for the conduct of the conference have been completed.

