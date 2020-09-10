UrduPoint.com
University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences Workshop On "How To Win A Research Grant"

The Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) organised a workshop on "How to win a research grant" for faculty members and researchers here on Thursday in City Campus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ):The Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) organised a workshop on "How to win a research grant" for faculty members and researchers here on Thursday in City Campus.

According to UVAS spokesperson, in the workshop research grants winners of UVAS faculty members from National Research Programme for Universities (HEC-NRPU) Dr Mamoona Chaudhary, Dr Sohail Raza, Dr Muhammad Zubair Shabbir and Dr Bilal Bin Majeed were spoke on the occasion while Director (ORIC) Dr Farhan Jamil and a number of UVAS faculty members and young researchers were physically present and many participants were joined through video link.

The speakers delivered theirs lectures to young researchers and faculty members to share their practical knowledge and experiences to train and guide them regarding how to write proposals for winning grants from funding agencies.

