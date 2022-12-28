University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Swat to be completed soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences is being established in the Swat district which will be completed soon, said the Director General of Livestock Extension while briefing Secretary Livestock and Fisheries Department Mukhtiar Ahmed on various projects of the Livestock Department.

In the briefing, it was further stated that there are a total of 1,577 million poultry and more than 30 million animals in the province, whose medical and other needs are met by the Livestock Department.

Likewise, Secretary Livestock was also briefed about Harichand Charsadda Dairy Farm, Jamrud Dairy Farm, Sheep Farm in Mansehra, DI Khan Buffalo Farm, Achai Cow Farm in Dir, Azakhail Buffalo Farm in Swat, and Model Dairy Farm in Bajaur district.

The Secretary was told that in the merged districts work will continue on three dairy farms. The Secretary was also briefed about poultry schemes and other projects.

On this occasion, Director General Livestock Extension Dr. Alam Zeib Mohmand, Director General Research Ijaz Ali, Additional Secretary Livestock Asghar Khan, Deputy Secretary Sajid Nawaz and other relevant officers of the department participated.

Secretary Mukhtirar Ahmed directed the concerned authorities to help farmers and resolve their problems on a priority basis.