UrduPoint.com

University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences (UVAS) Holds National Symposium On Flood's Efforts On Agri, Livestock Sectors

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2023 | 07:07 PM

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) holds national symposium on flood's efforts on agri, livestock sectors

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Tuesday arranged National Symposium on 'Effects of Flood on Agriculture and Livestock Sector,' How to recover through agri-banking and finance' at city camp

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ):University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Tuesday arranged National Symposium on 'Effects of Flood on Agriculture and Livestock Sector,' How to recover through agri-banking and finance' at city camp.

Dean Faculty of Bio-sciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman chaired concluding session and distributed certificates among the resource people of symposium while Assistant Director Headquaters Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticide government of Punjab Dr Sabin Fatima, Head Agriculture Credit Division Bank of Punjab Mr Sarfraz Hussain, Chairperson Department of Biological Sciences Dr Mubashra Munir, Programme Coordinator Biological Sciences Dr Imtiaz Rabbani and a number of students were present.

Speaking on this occasion, Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman said that last year due to destruction by flash floods, livestock & agriculture sectors were affected as well as poor farming community in rural areas was facing economic loss. He said it was direly needed to work for enhancing the profitability of poor farming community through agri-banking and finance.

Dr Sabin Fatima delivered her detailed lecture on affect of flood on crops and livestock, Dr Fasiha Qureshi talked about heavy monsoon rains causes widespread devastation to the agriculture sector.

Related Topics

Lahore Poor Punjab Flood Agriculture University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Bank Of Punjab Government Rains

Recent Stories

SEDD carries out about 30 Benchmarks

SEDD carries out about 30 Benchmarks

9 minutes ago
 Tarar terms Wazirabad attack JIT illegal in Lahore ..

Tarar terms Wazirabad attack JIT illegal in Lahore

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine, EU to hold summit on Feb. 3 in Kyiv: pres ..

Ukraine, EU to hold summit on Feb. 3 in Kyiv: presidency

4 minutes ago
 Yunus Tabba demise bereaves KP textile millers

Yunus Tabba demise bereaves KP textile millers

4 minutes ago
 Biden to Mark 2nd Anniversary of Capitol Riot With ..

Biden to Mark 2nd Anniversary of Capitol Riot With White House Ceremony - White ..

4 minutes ago
 Critical diversion system of Dasu project to be co ..

Critical diversion system of Dasu project to be completed in May

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.