LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ):University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Tuesday arranged National Symposium on 'Effects of Flood on Agriculture and Livestock Sector,' How to recover through agri-banking and finance' at city camp.

Dean Faculty of Bio-sciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman chaired concluding session and distributed certificates among the resource people of symposium while Assistant Director Headquaters Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticide government of Punjab Dr Sabin Fatima, Head Agriculture Credit Division Bank of Punjab Mr Sarfraz Hussain, Chairperson Department of Biological Sciences Dr Mubashra Munir, Programme Coordinator Biological Sciences Dr Imtiaz Rabbani and a number of students were present.

Speaking on this occasion, Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman said that last year due to destruction by flash floods, livestock & agriculture sectors were affected as well as poor farming community in rural areas was facing economic loss. He said it was direly needed to work for enhancing the profitability of poor farming community through agri-banking and finance.

Dr Sabin Fatima delivered her detailed lecture on affect of flood on crops and livestock, Dr Fasiha Qureshi talked about heavy monsoon rains causes widespread devastation to the agriculture sector.