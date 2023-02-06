UrduPoint.com

University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences (UVAS) Arranges Walk To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 06:42 PM

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranges walk to express solidarity with Kashmiris

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and its all campuses observed Kashmir Solidarity Day on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and its all campuses observed Kashmir Solidarity Day on Monday.

Various activities, including a walk, a seminar and prayer for the martyrs, were arranged to express solidarity with Kashmiris of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led the walk in the city campus while a number of students from different departments, faculty members and administrative staff participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Nasim Ahmed said that Kashmiri people had been facing brutal behavior of the Indian army since seven decades.

Paid homage to Kashmiri martyrs, he said sacrifices of martyrs would not go waste and it must bring about a revolution.

The same activities were arranged at all campuses, including Ravi Campus Pattoki, Collage of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Jhang, Khan Bahadur Chaudhary Mushtaq Ahmad Para-VeterinaryCollege of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KBCMA-CVAS) Narowal and Para VeterinaryInstitute Karor Lal Eason Layyah Campus.

