University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) inks MoU with Intervac for jointly working

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Intervac Pvt Ltd for jointly working to help industry and academia in achieving maximum potential and self-reliance on the creative scientific approach.

UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (SI) and Intervac Chief Executive Officer Ishfaq Ahmad Khan signed the MoU in a ceremony held at City Campus on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed said the UVAS was in top five university of Pakistan which had strong linkages with academia and industry for the promotion of quality of education and research as well as local products.

He said the UVAS was a pure professional university which was producing trained graduate every year.

He shared mostly well-known poultry, dairy, food and meat industries owner were graduated from the UVAS and most of them were members of the UVAS syndicate and board of studies.

Representatives of Intervac vow to join hand with the UVAS scientists on vaccine production, research and development in future.

Under the MoU, both parties will promote and strengthen cooperation and provide a platform for activities in the relevant field for vaccine development, commercialization, technical trainings and internships.

They will share their knowledge, experiences, best practices, methodologies to students and experts for their capacity building.

